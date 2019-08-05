Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Position Increased by Sharkey Howes & Javer

Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $8,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 41,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.41. The stock had a trading volume of 41,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,142. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $56.12 and a 12 month high of $72.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.25.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

