Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its price objective raised by SunTrust Banks to $120.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a positive rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

SMG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and issued a $91.00 target price (up from $83.00) on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TheStreet raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Scotts Miracle-Gro has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.42.

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.23. 173,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,678. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.85. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $114.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.37. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.30%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 583,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,839,000 after buying an additional 94,356 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 209.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 33,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 22,754 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at about $367,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at about $575,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

