SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,819 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.9% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 98,957 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $187,387,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $214,000. Corundum Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $888,000. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the second quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,665 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,046,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 18.8% in the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 29,354 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $52,272,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock traded down $47.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,775.89. 2,328,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,517,941. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,936.03. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,307.00 and a one year high of $2,050.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $63.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 7,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $14,616,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,228,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Zapolsky sold 763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $1,526,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,493 shares of company stock valued at $31,862,157 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,350.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $2,150.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,350.00 price target (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,251.95.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

