SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a theme park and entertainment company operating primarily in the United States. The company owns and operates U.S. theme parks, including the popular SeaWorld(R), Busch Gardens(R) and Sesame Place(R) brands. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

SEAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley set a $36.00 price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $37.00 price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. SeaWorld Entertainment has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.56.

Shares of NYSE SEAS traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.69. 184,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,434. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $34.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.91 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 31.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.73) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alliance Group Ltd Pacific sold 18,829,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $502,945,934.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEAS. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,878,000 after buying an additional 352,071 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,527,000 after buying an additional 45,210 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 684.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 956,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,127,000 after buying an additional 834,497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

