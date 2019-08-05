Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th.

NASDAQ SEEL traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,921. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.03. Seelos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $12.90.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seelos Therapeutics will post -4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Seelos Therapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.08% of Seelos Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company is focused on neurological and psychiatric disorders, including orphan indications. Its lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of suicidality in post-traumatic stress disorder and in depressive disorder; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for monotherapy in early stage Parkinson's disease patients.

