SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Position Reduced by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 28.6% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the second quarter worth $362,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 2.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 23.0% during the second quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

In other SEI Investments news, Director Sarah Blumenstein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $259,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,984.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $578,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SEI Investments stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,331. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.61. SEI Investments has a one year low of $42.27 and a one year high of $64.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 29.85%. The firm had revenue of $409.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SEIC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of SEI Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

