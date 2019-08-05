SelfSell (SSC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.99 Million

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. SelfSell has a market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SelfSell has traded up 10.3% against the dollar. One SelfSell coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Bitinka and LBank.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00037662 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000111 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About SelfSell

SelfSell (CRYPTO:SSC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here. SelfSell’s official website is www.selfsell.com.

Buying and Selling SelfSell

SelfSell can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bitinka and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfSell should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SelfSell using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

