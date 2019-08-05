SemGroup (NYSE:SEMG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.99

SemGroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.99 and last traded at $11.14, with a volume of 12538 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.78.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SEMG. Citigroup upgraded SemGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of SemGroup in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SemGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded SemGroup from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of SemGroup in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.05 million, a P/E ratio of -58.53 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.99.

SemGroup (NYSE:SEMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $567.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.33 million. SemGroup had a positive return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SemGroup Corp will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of SemGroup by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,113 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of SemGroup by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SemGroup by 1.2% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 85,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SemGroup during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of SemGroup by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SemGroup Corporation provides gathering, transportation, storage, distribution, marketing, and other midstream services for producers, refiners of petroleum products, and other market participants. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Liquids, U.S. Gas, and Canada. The U.S. Liquids segment operates crude oil pipelines, truck transportation, storage, terminals, and marketing businesses; stores, blends, and transports refinery products and refinery feedstock through pipeline, barge, rail, truck, and ship; and operates a residual fuel oil storage terminal in the U.S.

