SemGroup (NYSE:SEMG) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SemGroup (NYSE:SEMG) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SEMG. TheStreet lowered SemGroup from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup raised SemGroup from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of SemGroup in a report on Thursday, July 18th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of SemGroup in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SemGroup from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.61.

Shares of NYSE SEMG traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.02. 62,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,444. SemGroup has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $26.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.99. The company has a market capitalization of $937.05 million, a PE ratio of -57.66 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

SemGroup (NYSE:SEMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.17). SemGroup had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $567.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SemGroup will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of SemGroup by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,113 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of SemGroup by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SemGroup by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 85,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SemGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of SemGroup by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SemGroup Company Profile

SemGroup Corporation provides gathering, transportation, storage, distribution, marketing, and other midstream services for producers, refiners of petroleum products, and other market participants. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Liquids, U.S. Gas, and Canada. The U.S. Liquids segment operates crude oil pipelines, truck transportation, storage, terminals, and marketing businesses; stores, blends, and transports refinery products and refinery feedstock through pipeline, barge, rail, truck, and ship; and operates a residual fuel oil storage terminal in the U.S.

