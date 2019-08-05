Sharkey Howes & Javer Has $187,000 Holdings in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Sharkey Howes & Javer cut its position in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 267,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,078,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth $279,000. Cadence Bank NA bought a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth $265,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 25.4% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 8.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,209,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,397,000 after acquiring an additional 166,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

PWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

NYSE PWR traded down $0.72 on Monday, hitting $32.79. 57,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,075. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.17. Quanta Services Inc has a 12 month low of $27.90 and a 12 month high of $41.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.45). Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.32%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

