Sharkey Howes & Javer Has $30.66 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Sharkey Howes & Javer lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 13.9% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer owned 0.19% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $30,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FCG Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter.

RSP traded down $2.84 on Monday, reaching $103.62. The company had a trading volume of 6,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,136. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.38. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $85.76 and a 52-week high of $110.24.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

