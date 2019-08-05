Sharkey Howes & Javer Has $4.10 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB)

Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the period. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.9% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer owned 0.06% of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGIB. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000.

Shares of IGIB stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.42. 14,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,336. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.75. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.96 and a 52 week high of $57.32.

