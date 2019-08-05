Shield Therapeutics’ (STX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

STX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Shield Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. FinnCap reissued a corporate rating on shares of Shield Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

LON STX opened at GBX 168.50 ($2.20) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $197.46 million and a P/E ratio of -112.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 120.71. Shield Therapeutics has a one year low of GBX 27 ($0.35) and a one year high of GBX 202 ($2.64).

About Shield Therapeutics

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, in the development and commercialization of hospital-focused pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. Its lead product is Feraccru, a novel therapy for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in patients with inflammatory bowel disease.

