Shift (SHIFT) Trading Up 32% Over Last Week

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One Shift coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00003107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Bittrex, Upbit and IDAX. In the last week, Shift has traded 32% higher against the U.S. dollar. Shift has a total market capitalization of $4.89 million and approximately $22,251.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Shift Profile

Shift is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,324,381 coins. Shift’s official website is www.shiftnrg.org. Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Shift

Shift can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Livecoin and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

