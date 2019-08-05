Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.17, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 million. The company’s revenue was up 334.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Shockwave Medical updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ SWAV traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $46.17. The company had a trading volume of 454,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,189. Shockwave Medical has a fifty-two week low of $24.58 and a fifty-two week high of $68.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.29. The company has a quick ratio of 9.89, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWAV. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shockwave Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

