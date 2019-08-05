Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Raised to $370.00 at Robert W. Baird

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SHOP. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $264.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reiterated an overweight rating and set a $350.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shopify from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Mackie raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Shopify from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $324.19.

Shopify stock traded down $12.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $319.37. 39,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,937,231. Shopify has a 52 week low of $117.64 and a 52 week high of $350.79. The company has a current ratio of 12.56, a quick ratio of 12.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -523.56 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $317.96.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.45. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $361.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 328.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 8,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

