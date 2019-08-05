Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Raised to $400.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada to $400.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Shopify from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Shopify from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. CIBC downgraded Shopify from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Shopify from $286.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital set a $300.00 price objective on Shopify and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $324.19.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded down $16.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $315.89. 1,956,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,937,231. The company has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of -517.84 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.96. Shopify has a one year low of $117.64 and a one year high of $350.79. The company has a quick ratio of 12.57, a current ratio of 12.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $361.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.59 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The business’s revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Shopify will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.2% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 41.0% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 34.6% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

