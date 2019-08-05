Shore Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Capita (LON:CPI)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Capita (LON:CPI) in a research note released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

CPI has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capita has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 157.44 ($2.06).

LON:CPI opened at GBX 135.20 ($1.77) on Thursday. Capita has a 1 year low of GBX 98.66 ($1.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 163.40 ($2.14). The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and a PE ratio of 7.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 111.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74.

About Capita

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers automation, business transformation, customer management, data and analytics, digital transformation, government, IT and networks, people, and software solutions and services, as well as specialist services, such as intelligent communications, financial, legal, travel and event, start-up development, property and infrastructure, procurement, and translation and interpreting, and workplace technology services.

