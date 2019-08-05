Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Acquires 14,000 Shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Voya Prime Rate Trust were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 12.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,605,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,236,000 after acquiring an additional 409,592 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust in the first quarter worth about $3,473,000. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 67.7% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 267,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 107,797 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 35.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 214,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 55,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 52,285 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PPR stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $4.74. The company had a trading volume of 11,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,212. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $5.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.78.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%.

Voya Prime Rate Trust Profile

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

