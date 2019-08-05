Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,565 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 36,928.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,235,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $623,555,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218,711 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,041,836 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,211,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311,630 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 995,560 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $321,068,000 after purchasing an additional 250,600 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,817,279 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,521,073,000 after purchasing an additional 245,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $77,540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA traded down $9.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $330.38. 2,402,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,915,231. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $292.47 and a twelve month high of $446.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $359.79.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 632.24% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Boeing’s payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity set a $380.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $500.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $448.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $403.79.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

