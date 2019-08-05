Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $237,000 Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC cut its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,605 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 41,429 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 13,918 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.31 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.27.

CMCSA traded down $1.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.43. 773,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,443,029. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.51. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.61 and a fifty-two week high of $45.29. The company has a market cap of $190.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Comcast had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $26.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.94%.

In other news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $70,523.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,712 shares in the company, valued at $195,359.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

