Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $492,000 Position in Goldfield Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GV)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Goldfield Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GV) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,679 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned about 0.87% of Goldfield worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Goldfield by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,932,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after buying an additional 29,230 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.40. 60,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,798. Goldfield Corp has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $4.95.

Goldfield (NYSEAMERICAN:GV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $47.48 million during the quarter.

Goldfield Company Profile

The Goldfield Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical infrastructure construction services primarily to electric utilities and industrial customers in Southeast and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States and Texas. It also offers electrical contracting services, including the construction of transmission lines, distribution systems, drilled pier foundations, substations, and other electrical services.

