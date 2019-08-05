Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $637,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,735 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Netflix by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 692,107 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $185,212,000 after purchasing an additional 48,349 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 56.8% during the first quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 10,491 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $206,000. 77.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NFLX traded down $12.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $306.14. 4,203,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,541,090. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.50. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.23 and a twelve month high of $386.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.59 billion, a PE ratio of 114.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Netflix had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $382.00 to $358.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Netflix to $371.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $480.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $390.47.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $453,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 55,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.54, for a total transaction of $17,130,562.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,130,562.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,862 shares of company stock worth $56,966,404 over the last quarter. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

