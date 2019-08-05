Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,553,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,115,000 after purchasing an additional 170,124 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 531,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 473,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,663,000 after purchasing an additional 86,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $26,251,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 429,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,588,000 after purchasing an additional 58,727 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLB. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Core Laboratories and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Core Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

Shares of NYSE:CLB traded down $2.14 on Monday, hitting $43.10. 25,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,108. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.40. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $44.18 and a one year high of $122.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.91.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $169.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.46 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 51.19%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 96.49%.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

