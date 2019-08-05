Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Takes Position in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 9.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,158 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 7.7% during the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 43,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 27.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 14.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VMO traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $12.84. 4,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,582. Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr has a 12 month low of $10.89 and a 12 month high of $12.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.34.

Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

