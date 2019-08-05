Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL) Trading 6.4% Higher

Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL)’s share price rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.40 and last traded at $5.33, approximately 4,005,092 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 4,060,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.01.

SBGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sibanye Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -16.66 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.81.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exor Investments UK LLP raised its position in shares of Sibanye Gold by 0.5% during the second quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 45,792,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,516,000 after buying an additional 241,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Gold by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,721,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,532,000 after purchasing an additional 103,152 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Gold by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,020,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,763 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $1,880,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Gold in the first quarter valued at $2,550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Gold Company Profile (NYSE:SBGL)

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

