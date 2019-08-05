SIBCoin Hits Market Cap of $1.23 Million (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One SIBCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0695 or 0.00000594 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, YoBit, Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. In the last week, SIBCoin has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. SIBCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and $47,684.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,686.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.92 or 0.01965926 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.56 or 0.02920524 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.54 or 0.00816940 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.64 or 0.00800328 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00011309 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00052581 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.77 or 0.00570913 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00152888 BTC.

SIBCoin Coin Profile

SIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 17,758,602 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here. SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.money.

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

SIBCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Livecoin, Cryptopia, C-CEX, Upbit, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

