Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Sientra from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sientra from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised Sientra from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Sientra from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.00.

Get Sientra alerts:

NASDAQ:SIEN traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.17. 549,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,139. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.07. Sientra has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $26.79. The company has a market capitalization of $161.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.15). Sientra had a negative net margin of 126.32% and a negative return on equity of 119.59%. The business had revenue of $17.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sientra will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul Sean Little bought 17,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $99,998.25. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 94,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,623.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith J. Sullivan bought 20,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $119,996.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 203,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,060.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Sientra by 81.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 254,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 114,132 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Sientra during the second quarter valued at $462,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Sientra by 15.3% during the second quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,014,898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 134,898 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Sientra by 28.9% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Sientra by 135.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 71,166 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 40,983 shares during the last quarter. 86.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.