Silence Therapeutics (LON:SLN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics (LON:SLN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON:SLN opened at GBX 195 ($2.55) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 102.08. Silence Therapeutics has a 52-week low of GBX 40 ($0.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 185.40 ($2.42). The firm has a market capitalization of $151.10 million and a P/E ratio of -7.44.

About Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics plc focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of novel RNA therapeutics. The company designs short interfering RNA (siRNA) molecules that trigger the RNAi pathway and mediate the degradation of specific target messenger RNAs. It is developing various candidates for the treatment of cancer, iron overload disorders, cardiovascular disease, alcohol use disorder, and other metabolic diseases.

