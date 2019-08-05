SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of SilverSun Technologies stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 million, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.44. SilverSun Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $4.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.83.

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.49 million during the quarter. SilverSun Technologies had a return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 2.75%.

SilverSun Technologies Company Profile

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers training, technical support, and professional services. The company also publishes and markets MAPADOC, an electronic data interchange software through a network of resellers.

