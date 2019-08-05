SIMDAQ (SMQ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $100,100.00

SIMDAQ (CURRENCY:SMQ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 5th. One SIMDAQ token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. SIMDAQ has a market cap of $100,100.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of SIMDAQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SIMDAQ has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00238418 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008598 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.78 or 0.01315413 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00021971 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00105391 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000477 BTC.

About SIMDAQ

SIMDAQ’s total supply is 24,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,623,189 tokens. The official message board for SIMDAQ is medium.com/simdaq-blog. SIMDAQ’s official Twitter account is @simdaq_official. SIMDAQ’s official website is simdaq.com/#.

SIMDAQ Token Trading

SIMDAQ can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIMDAQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIMDAQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SIMDAQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

