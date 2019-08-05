Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Rating Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SLP. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLP traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.32. 2,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.93 million, a P/E ratio of 71.80 and a beta of -0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.63. Simulations Plus has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $41.95.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 23.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simulations Plus will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 18,500 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total transaction of $474,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,178,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,921,390.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 29,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 59,875.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 139,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 23,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the period. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

