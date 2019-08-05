SingularityNET (AGI) Trading Up 19.3% Over Last 7 Days

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 5th. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $17.52 million and $1.13 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0325 or 0.00000276 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, IDEX, Ethfinex and Binance. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00239462 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008601 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.49 or 0.01331070 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000712 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00022061 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00106142 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000475 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET launched on December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,673,260 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

SingularityNET can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX, Tidex, Liqui, Kucoin, DragonEX and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

