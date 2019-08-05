SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) PT Raised to $68.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada to $68.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SITE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. ValuEngine raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group set a $58.00 price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $76.00 price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.90.

NYSE:SITE traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.90. 2,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,471. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.84. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12-month low of $45.32 and a 12-month high of $95.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.10). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $752.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ross Anker sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total transaction of $118,118.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.1% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,021,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,772,000 after acquiring an additional 30,630 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 19.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,315,000 after acquiring an additional 17,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 660,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

