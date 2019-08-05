Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) SVP Sells $225,058.68 in Stock

Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) SVP Kiwan Kim sold 7,084 shares of Smart Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $225,058.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

SGH opened at $29.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $678.59 million, a PE ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.23. Smart Global Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $35.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $235.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.98 million. Smart Global had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 40.99%. The company’s revenue was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Smart Global Holdings Inc will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SGH shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Smart Global from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Smart Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Smart Global from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Smart Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Smart Global in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Smart Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Smart Global in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Smart Global by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in Smart Global by 268.6% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smart Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

