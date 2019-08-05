Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.80-0.55) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.96). The company issued revenue guidance of $445-470 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $499.03 million.Sohu.com also updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $-0.8–0.55 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sohu.com from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sohu.com from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sohu.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of SOHU opened at $9.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $479.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.49. Sohu.com has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $25.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.58.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The information services provider reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.28. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $474.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sohu.com will post -5.17 EPS for the current year.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

