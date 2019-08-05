Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Imperial Capital reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley set a $23.00 price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.72.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.34. The company had a trading volume of 100,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,284. The company has a market cap of $650.04 million, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.78. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $19.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $64.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 107.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 36.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. 63.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

See Also: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.