Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,392 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Sonic Automotive worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,632,000 after purchasing an additional 64,186 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $809,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 135.6% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 43,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 25,289 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 13,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the second quarter worth about $209,000. 60.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAH. Stephens raised shares of Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sonic Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

In other Sonic Automotive news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $354,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,911.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAH stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.50. 1,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,430. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Sonic Automotive Inc has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $28.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.85.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sonic Automotive Inc will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

