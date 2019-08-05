Sound Income Strategies LLC Grows Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,567 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 0.7% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 72,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.4% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 242,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,519,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.4% during the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 80,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 8.7% during the second quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 130,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after buying an additional 10,475 shares during the period. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 8.7% during the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 36,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.24.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.86 on Monday, hitting $37.14. The stock had a trading volume of 9,092,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,194,710. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.68 and a 52-week high of $46.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 27.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $850,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

