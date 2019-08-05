South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Stock Price Down 5.4%

South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) shares dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.66 and last traded at $32.04, approximately 701,743 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 596,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.87.

SJI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $31.00 price target on shares of South Jersey Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.57.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.60. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.14. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $637.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries Inc will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SJI. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 221.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 65.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the first quarter worth $61,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 720.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 147.1% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI)

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

