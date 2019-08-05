Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SO. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in Southern by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,131,232. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $424,371.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,619.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 750,397 shares of company stock valued at $41,266,682. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SO. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of Southern and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.36.

Shares of SO stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.80. 175,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,025,573. The company has a market capitalization of $59.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.80. Southern Co has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $57.75.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.78%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

