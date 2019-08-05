Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 780,799 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Southwestern Energy worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Cleararc Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,277 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,178,270. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $6.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.75.

SWN has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price (down from $7.30) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $2.00 target price on Southwestern Energy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.83 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.21.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

