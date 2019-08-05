Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

SPKE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Spark Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spark Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ SPKE traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.66. 1,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,367. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.89 million, a PE ratio of -15.84 and a beta of -0.39. Spark Energy has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $11.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $242.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.80 million. Spark Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 1.24%. Analysts forecast that Spark Energy will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. Spark Energy’s payout ratio is presently -105.80%.

In related news, Director W Keith Maxwell III bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.23 per share, with a total value of $33,690.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,526,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,369,394.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 127,631 shares of company stock worth $1,376,431. Insiders own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Spark Energy by 7.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,266,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,282,000 after purchasing an additional 82,771 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spark Energy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 242,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spark Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spark Energy in the first quarter worth $816,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Spark Energy by 59.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,480 shares during the last quarter. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Spark Energy

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

