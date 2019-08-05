Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $8.45. Spark Networks shares last traded at $8.78, with a volume of 30,915 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spark Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th.

Spark Networks Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV)

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the EliteSingles, SilverSingles, JDate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, and Attractive World brands.

