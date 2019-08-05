SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC (BMV:BIL) Stake Boosted by Squar Milner Financial Services LLC

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC (BMV:BIL) by 127.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,462 shares during the period. SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC accounts for 5.4% of Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC were worth $8,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC in the first quarter worth $11,158,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC by 80.7% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 77,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,058,000 after purchasing an additional 34,402 shares in the last quarter. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC in the first quarter worth $7,385,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC by 28.8% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 162,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,930,000 after purchasing an additional 36,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC in the first quarter worth $1,503,000.

Get SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC alerts:

BMV:BIL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.49. SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC has a 52 week low of $1,603.40 and a 52 week high of $1,790.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.53.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC (BMV:BIL).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.