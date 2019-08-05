SPDR S&P 500 Buyback ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYB) Shares Down 2.7%

SPDR S&P 500 Buyback ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYB) shares were down 2.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $65.63 and last traded at $64.08, approximately 354 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.85.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.43.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPDR S&P 500 Buyback ETF stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 Buyback ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYB) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 3.13% of SPDR S&P 500 Buyback ETF worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

