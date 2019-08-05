SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) is Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for about 1.2% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $7,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPY traded down $6.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $286.43. 6,880,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,536,656. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $233.76 and a 1 year high of $302.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $296.52.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

