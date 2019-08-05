SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) Shares Acquired by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DWX. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,323,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 88,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 37,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.04. The company had a trading volume of 30,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,627. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $33.89 and a 1 year high of $40.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.33.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

