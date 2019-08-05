Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $49.40

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 49.40 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 49.40 ($0.65), with a volume of 195285 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51 ($0.67).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SDY. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Speedy Hire in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Speedy Hire in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Get Speedy Hire alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.92. The company has a market cap of $259.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 58.77.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from Speedy Hire’s previous dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. This represents a yield of 2.22%. Speedy Hire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.48%.

In related news, insider David J. B. Shearer purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 64 ($0.84) per share, for a total transaction of £64,000 ($83,627.34).

Speedy Hire Company Profile (LON:SDY)

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, survey, lifting, rail, safety equipment and ATEX, plant, site and traffic management, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Speedy Hire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Speedy Hire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.