Spirit AeroSystems’ (SPR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their buy rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $95.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

SPR has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $101.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a hold rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $93.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.20.

SPR stock traded down $3.36 on Friday, reaching $72.80. The company had a trading volume of 941,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,114. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1 year low of $64.48 and a 1 year high of $100.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.26.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.07. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 56.85% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is 7.67%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total transaction of $39,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,853.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,685.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 323.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 34.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 256.7% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 57,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 41,233 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 72.8% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 19,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 8,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

